MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s the last Friday before Mardi Gras and excitement is rising as we get closer and closer to Fat Tuesday. Tonight a parade in Mobile, a parade in Fairhope and a parade in Pensacola will be rolling through the streets.

In Mobile, the Crewe of Columbus parade will hit parade route A at 6:30 p.m. The Maids of Jubilee parade will be happening at 6:45 p.m. in Fairhope. The Pensacola parade is the Krewe of Lafitte Illuminated parade and will start at 7:30 p.m.

WKRG News 5 will be streaming the Mobile parade live through this article and through our Facebook page. We will update this article when the parades have wrapped up.