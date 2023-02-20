After Joe Cain’s widows finished grieving, they took to the streets in all black to celebrate his legacy.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After Joe Cain’s widows finished grieving, they took to the streets in all black to celebrate his legacy.

Cain is credited for revitalizing Mardi Gras in Mobile. The streets filled with cheer and excitement, most people in the parade were more excited for the parade than the one who helped it get big in the port city.

From festive costumes to lively bands, everyone knew it was time to get down. Children screaming with excitement, telling News 5 what they love most about Mardi Gras.

“I love moon pies and parades!” exclaimed one child. Some children shared their dislikes. “I don’t like moon pies,” said another child.

We even caught up with a teacher who plans to turn whatever she catches from the floats into prizes and treats for her kindergarten students.

“From beads to stuffed animals, the girls are probably going to be more excited about the beads and the boys will probably be more excited about the balls,” she explained.

Even though the streets were filled with excitement, one rule is still clear. Make sure you’re paying close attention to what’s coming at you. “I’m being bombarded!” screamed one lady.

Joe Cain Sunday is celebrated on the Sunday before Fat Tuesday.