The City of Mobile gives details on the Mardi Gras tree Downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When the Christmas tree that annually goes up in Downtown Mobile was being taken down after the holidays, citizens of Mobile rallied to make it into a Mardi Gras tree.

News 5’s Caroline Carithers spoke with George Talbot with the City of Mobile about the inspiration behind the tree, whether or not there will be a tree lighting, if it will be an annual tradition, and what the decor will be.

Talbot explains that while this is the first year the city is doing a Mardi Gras tree, the people in Mobile have been putting them up for years transitioning their Christmas trees to Mardi Gras trees.

Talbot goes on to say that this will likely be an annual tradition. “We are trying it. We are going to put some protection around it. We don’t need people climbing on it or causing damage to it. But if we can do it we will absolutely look at doing it in the future.” They are also looking to plan a tree lighting ceremony that would ideally take place before the first Mardi Gras parade, but that depends when the tree is decorated.

As far as decor, Talbot tells us, “We ordered purple and gold balls….pretty easy to find gold ones, not easy to find purple ones. I think we bought every purple ornament that was available in the United States to have them here.” He goes on to say that the topper is a surprise and is getting last minute reinforcements to make sure it’s stable before it goes up in the next few days.

Check out the video for more!