MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — St. Pius X Catholic School will host a Mardi Gras styled parade on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

The parade will begin in the parking lot of St. Pius X school with floats, costumes, and the accompaniment of the Mobile Police Department and Fire Rescue. The parade will begin at 9:30 in the morning.

St. Pius X Catholic Church invites everyone to attend the parade.

The parade is held at St. Pius X Catholic Church a week before Ash Wednesday, in which Catholics will dawn ashes on their forehead to begin a 40 day practice of sacrifice and fasting in preparation of Easter.