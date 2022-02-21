MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – St. Ignatius Catholic School announced its Order of Impalas Mardi Gras parade will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 10:30 a.m. on the school’s campus.

The parade will be led by the king and queen and will feature 88 floats of pre-K3 and pre-K4 students with pre-K2 students walking the route. The parade will begin in the gym, making its way through the school parking lot to the lot next to the church off of Tuthill Lane.

The OOI has been a tradition of St. Ignatius since 1998.

Queen Millie will lead the parade with King Anthony being right after for the 4K revelers. The parade will also include Princess Adele and Prince Jay from 3K, and Lady-in-waiting Jude and Page Boy Carson from 2K.