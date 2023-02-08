U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps is in Spanish Fort ahead of Mardi Gras. (WKRG)

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – They’re back on the Alabama Gulf Coast, arriving in Spanish Fort for breakfast Wednesday morning at East Pointe Baptist Church gearing up for their second consecutive visit to Mobile’s Mardi Gras.

“I’ve heard it can be crazy, stuff getting thrown around, landing on you while you’re playing so we just have to remain focused and try to put out the best product for everybody and maintain your energy level because it’s over 3 miles,” said John Parks.

Parks has been with the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps for 12 years, but it’s his first time joining the group in Mobile. 23 members will perform in Friday’s Order of Inca parade.

Typically, the band, all active military members known for their wigs and American Revolution era attire, performs in Washington, D.C. during special events.

“Anything from a small change of command ceremony to an arrival of a state dignitary at The White House,” he explained.

They’re not just in town for Mardi Gras. The group will visit schools and make stops across Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

They’ll perform at four area high schools, but the most notable events include a stop at the USS Alabama to meet and take photos with over 200 veterans, a performance at Mobile Government Plaza and the parade.

“We see a lot of people who are seeing us for the first time and some people are kind of confused because they might not know who we are or what we do,” said Parks.

Parks says these visits help showcase the band and other parts of the military people might not think of. The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps first performed in 1960.