MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A parade that started during the pandemic is pushing into its third season! On Friday, Feb. 2, the Mobile Porch Parade launches its map of houses for 2023!

It’s a parade that you can do just about any time you want, and you can take any route you choose. Mobile Porch Parade Founder Suzanne Sarver said, “If you look on the map it’s kind of like a treasure hunt you know?”

The 2023 Mobile Porch Parade map features at least a hundred houses and it’s one of the Port City’s newest Mardi Gras traditions.

Sarver spoke about the parade’s backstory.

She said, “In 2021 once Mobile officially canceled our real parades, I saw a lot of people talking online about like I really wish that we could do something.”

Sarver decided to take matters into her own hands.

“One night after work I just set up this website where people could sign up to have their house included on a map,” she said.

The result was an overwhelming response. Sarver said, “We had 400 people sign up the first year.” She continued, “Jokes on me I should have known Mobilians love Mardi Gras.”

Sarver said that the community’s excitement for the parade keeps it going every year.

Beads sold by the Mobile Porch Parade benefit the Mobile Area Special Olympics

For the first time in the 2023 Mardi Gras season, the porch parade is raising money for a local cause.

While holding a set of Mardi Gras beads Sarver said, “We’re selling these and they’re $10.00 for one.”

The money from the bead sales benefits the Mobile Area Special Olympics. Sarver said the community voted on which non-profit to give the money.

“I don’t think they’ve been able to have their competition for the last three years because of COVID, so this will be their first competition, local competition, they’ve had in a really long time,” she said.

The beads are a limited run. Sarver says just like Mardi Gras, and the porch parade, it’ll look different next year!

CLICK HERE to go directly to the Mobile Porch Parade map for 2023. CLICK HERE to go to the Mobile Porch Parade website.