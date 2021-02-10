‘Plan for the worst hope for the best:’ MPD sharing concerns ahead of Fat Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police and the city have their concerns heading into Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday.

With any Mardi Gras, Mobile police set out to have an operational plan in place for whatever the season brings. There are new challenges with the pandemic, and the downtown area is already seeing issues with people gathering without masks or social distancing. We spoke to Mobile Police about their plans.

“We will have people that will try to operate outside of the boundaries of social distancing and what the state guidelines happen to be. The primary objective here is to make sure we create that safe environment for them, but we have not permitted any parades to take place and we will address that in the strictest manner that we can,” Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said.

One concern both the city and police have is the risk of exposure downtown for people who don’t follow CDC guidelines, because it’s already happened. We captured a video of an impromptu parade downtown last weekend. Social distancing and mask wearing, not in sight.

The Mayor responded to this issue saying the following

Even without floats and limited participants, any impromptu walking parade is problematic and dangerous for a number of reasons. Permits are required when parading so police can guide parade participants, block off streets and manage the flow of the traffic. Impeding traffic as part of an unpermitted parade should not be happening. It creates a dangerous situation for motorists and pedestrians at any time, and it is especially troubling when participants are gathering together without masks or social distancing in the midst of a global pandemic. Parading organizations, businesses and Mobilians of all ages and backgrounds are feeling the effects of many normal Mardi Gras activities being canceled due to COVID-19. Missing out on these traditions will be completely in vain if we don’t use this time to slow the spread of COVID-19. Mayor Sandy Stimson on walking parades

Police officers will be giving out citations to those not complying with mask-wearing or social distancing. Officer exposure is also a concern. Chief Battiste told WKRG News 5 the number of those vaccinated is lower than you would think. “We are looking at somewhere roughly between 20 to 25 percent of our personnel that have already been vaccinated,” Battiste said.



Health Officials today with MCHD also say the only way to stop the spread is to not gather. Saying they are concerned about the risk of exposure too. Dr. Rendi Murphree saying “Do not gather. I don’t have many more ways to say it than it’s a fact Covid spreads through gatherings and the larger they are the more spread occurs.”