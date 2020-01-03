Pensacola’s Mardi Gras Kick Off starts Saturday

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola will get its Mardi Gras fun started this weekend during its Mardi Gras Kick Off in downtown Pensacola.

Starting at about 5 p.m. Saturday, floats will line up in segments of Palafox Street, Jefferson Street, Zarragossa Street and Romana Street. The streets will start closing down at about 3 p.m., with floats arriving at about 4:45 p.m., said Pensacola Mardi Gras President Danny Zimmern.

The floats will be parked, allowing spectators to walk through and get a close look at about 40 of the hundreds of floats that will be in this year’s Mardi Gras parade Feb. 22. The float Krewes will also be throwing out beads and other throws to get the party started.

A media release says Pensacola Mardi Gras’ opening ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m. in Phineas Phoggs in Seville Quarter, as Father Nick Schumm will lead a Second Line Processional along a new line-up route in Downtown Pensacola, blessing each krewe and their float as they go. The release says Town Crier T Bubba Bechtol will announce each Krewe and proclaim each Krewe is officially blessed and welcomed into the season, the release said.

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson, UWF Head Coach Schinnick, Fire Chief Ginny Craynor, PPD Chief Tommi Lyter, Sheriff David Morgan, Deputy Chief Deputy Sheriff Chip Simmons, State Representative Alex Andrade, County Commissioners and City Council members, as well as a few special local celebrities will be included in this year’s Mardi Gras Royal Processional.

The entire Mardi Gras season will be led by Pensacola Mardi Gras 2020 King and Queen Priscus from the Krewe of Sparta, King Jimmy Hendrix and Queen Bobby Vaughn.

The Pensacola Mardi Gras parade will be held Feb. 22, with the UWF football team as Grand Marshals.

For more information about the Mardi Gras Kick Off or the Mardi Gras season, check out PensacolaMardiGras.com

LATEST STORIES: