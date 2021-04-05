Pensacola Mardi Gras kick-off set for May 21

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola has given the go-ahead for Mardi Gras celebrations to happen once again.

As Pensacola and surrounding areas have experienced decreases in hospitalizations and cases of COVID-19, Pensacola’s one-time recreation of the spirit and energy of Mardi Gras will proceed as rescheduled.

The 2021 Pensacola Carnivale Season will include a series of events: a Kick-Off Celebration on Friday, May 21, and the Grand Carnivale Parade on Saturday, May 29, all while Pensacola Beach enjoys its traditional Memorial Day Weekend celebrations.

The Kick-Off will take place at the Roger Scott Athletic Complex at 5 p.m. and will include the traditional Blessing of the Krewes along with a concert-style dance party featuring The Chee Weez from New Orleans. Guests will be able to enjoy various beverages and plenty of fantastic food. The socially responsible event will include masks, socially distanced seating and dance areas, temperature checks at the entrances, and all transactions, including entrance and purchases, will be cashless using special RFID technology.

With the inclusion of Memorial Day on Monday, May 31, Carnivale will honor the fallen and their Gold Star Families. The Grand Parade will include a special tribute to freedom and the tenants of Memorial Day to start the parade. There will be special guests and honorees at the Kick-Off Celebration at Roger Scott, and the Grand Parade will include the Freedom Riders and Gold Star Families from Northwest Florida.

Pensacola Mardi Gras, Inc. holds community-wide events and when our community is struggling to keep each other safe and healthy, it is our job and duty, to provide an outlet for Pensacola’s community to come together and celebrate. During a pandemic, leadership of Pensacola Mardi Gras and The City of Pensacola felt it would have been irresponsible to host these events on their original dates and the decision was made to postpone. Since you can’t recreate Mardi Gras, we are going bring the energy of the season and create Carnivale 2021. At Carnivale, everyone is welcome as the Krewes take great pride in their history and inclusiveness. Northwest Florida Krewes spend thousands each year to be a part of a wonderful celebration, and with The City of Pensacola’s approval, Carnivale will be the coming out of our community (from a pandemic) and our Krewes. Pensacola is ready to have a big celebration! Pensacola Mardi Gras

All previously purchased tickets will be honored, and those who have requested upgrades to VIP will be contacted by Pensacola Mardi Gras to confirm the upgrade. Tickets to the 2021 Carnivale Kick-Off Celebration are available for purchase now. Tickets are priced at $50 for general admission and $120 for VIP tickets (which will be limited in availability). Tickets for the 2021 Carnivale Kick-Off Celebration are available here.

For more information about Pensacola Mardi Gras, go to pensacolamardigras.com, email pensacolamardigras@gmail.com, or call 850-465-4657.