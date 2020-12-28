Pensacola Mardi Gras celebration postponed until May

Mardi Gras

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The 2021 Pensacola Mardi Gras Kick-off Celebration and Grand Parade is postponed until May.

The event was previously scheduled for Jan. 8, 2021.

Ticket sales will resume Feb. 1, 2021, with General Admission tickets costing $50/person and VIP $120/person. If you have already bought tickets, this will be automatically transferred to the new date.

