Pensacola Mardi Gras celebration postponed until May

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) - Several Mardi Gras parades in Mississippi have already been cancelled because of a surge in coronavirus cases, and another will likely soon join the list.

Biloxi Mayor Andrew “Fofo” Gilich tells WLOX-TV that he’s “about 80%” sure he will cancel the 2021 Mardi Gras parades in the city. The mayor says he will make a call on the event before the new year.