Pensacola Mardi Gras celebration postponed until May

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The 2021 Pensacola Mardi Gras Kick-off Celebration and Grand Parade is postponed until May.
The event was previously scheduled for Jan. 8, 2021.
Ticket sales will resume Feb. 1, 2021, with General Admission tickets costing $50/person and VIP $120/person. If you have already bought tickets, this will be automatically transferred to the new date.
LATEST STORIES
- Man accused of killing Dornell Cousette charged with trying to bribe deputy for marijuana-soaked paper
- Judge rejects Ghislaine Maxwell’s $28.5-million bail bid
- Orange Beach tree recycling goes towards dune restoration
- ‘My dad was my world.’ Rockford shooting victim was Vietnam vet, cancer survivor
- Downtown Birmingham gets John Lewis Mural on side of Gus’s Hot Dogs