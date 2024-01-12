PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. We are keeping track of all Mardi Gras parade schedules and happenings in Pensacola.
From parties to parades and bead throwing, Mardi Gras will be happening all through February. Here is the schedule, according to Pensacola Mardi Gras. WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story with changes and additions.
Pensacola Parades
Pirates of Lost Treasure Flotilla Boat Parade
Saturday, Jan. 20 | 10 a.m.
Kids and Kritter’s Parade
Saturday, Jan. 20 | 1:30 p.m.
Milton Mardi Gras Parade
Saturday, Jan. 27 | 5 p.m.
Krewe of Lafite Illuminated Parade
Friday, Feb. 9 | 7 p.m.
Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade
Saturday, Feb. 10 | 2 p.m.
Krewe of Wrecks Beach Parade
Sunday, Feb. 11 | 1 p.m.
Pensacola Balls
Pirates of Lost Treasure Ball
Saturday, Jan. 13 | 6:30 p.m.
Krewe of Seville Ball
Saturday, Jan. 13 | 8 p.m.
Pensacola Krewe of Jesters Ball
Saturday, Jan. 20 | 8 a.m.
Mystic Order of Revelry Ball
Saturday, Jan. 20 | 6 p.m.
Krewe of Avant Garde Masquerade Mardi Gras Ball
Friday, Jan. 26 | 6 p.m.
Krewe of Warriors Ball
Friday, Jan. 26 | 6:30 p.m.
Maids of Luna Ball
Saturday, Jan. 27 | 8 a.m.
Krewe of African Queens Mardi Gras Ball
Saturday, Jan. 27 | 7 p.m.
Andres De Pez Ball
Saturday, Jan. 27 | 7 p.m.
Krewe of Jesters Ball
Saturday, Feb. 3 | 6 p.m.
Krewe du YaYa Ball
Saturday, Feb. 13 | 7 p.m.
Pensacola Events
Krewe of Blues 13th Annual Pin and Bead Festival and Diaper Drive
Sunday, Jan. 14 | 10 a.m.
Information: This event is Krewe-driven and charity-based. Last year, the Krewe of Blues collected 177,000 diapers and other items to donate to the Gulf Coast Kids House and Santa Rosa Kids House. There will be krewes set up to promote their favorite charity, krewe membership, krewe event and Krewe fundraiser. The event will start at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.
Pensacola Mardi Gras Mambo
Friday, Jan. 26 | 6:30 p.m.
Information: Flo Rida will be headlining this year’s inaugural Pensacola Mardi Gras Mambo on Jan. 26 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Mardi Gras Krewes are encouraged to come to the event in Krewe attire.
Pensacola Paw-di Gras
Sunday, Jan. 28 | 11 a.m.
Information: The 3rd Annual Pensacola Pawdi Gras will take place this year hosted by Krewe of Hip Huggers and WolfGang. The event will have vendors, music, a paw-rade, a costume contest and more. Not only is the event pet-friendly, but it also helps raise funds and awareness for local animals.
Fat Tuesday Celebration
Tuesday, Feb. 13 | 5 p.m.
Information: The Fat Tuesday Celebration will take place in the Seville Quarter and last from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.