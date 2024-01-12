PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. We are keeping track of all Mardi Gras parade schedules and happenings in Pensacola.

From parties to parades and bead throwing, Mardi Gras will be happening all through February. Here is the schedule, according to Pensacola Mardi Gras. WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story with changes and additions.

Pensacola Parades

Pirates of Lost Treasure Flotilla Boat Parade

Saturday, Jan. 20 | 10 a.m.

Kids and Kritter’s Parade

Saturday, Jan. 20 | 1:30 p.m.

Milton Mardi Gras Parade

Saturday, Jan. 27 | 5 p.m.

Krewe of Lafite Illuminated Parade

Friday, Feb. 9 | 7 p.m.

Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade

Saturday, Feb. 10 | 2 p.m.

Krewe of Wrecks Beach Parade

Sunday, Feb. 11 | 1 p.m.

Pensacola Balls

Pirates of Lost Treasure Ball

Saturday, Jan. 13 | 6:30 p.m.

Krewe of Seville Ball

Saturday, Jan. 13 | 8 p.m.

Pensacola Krewe of Jesters Ball

Saturday, Jan. 20 | 8 a.m.

Mystic Order of Revelry Ball

Saturday, Jan. 20 | 6 p.m.

Krewe of Avant Garde Masquerade Mardi Gras Ball

Friday, Jan. 26 | 6 p.m.

Krewe of Warriors Ball

Friday, Jan. 26 | 6:30 p.m.

Maids of Luna Ball

Saturday, Jan. 27 | 8 a.m.

Krewe of African Queens Mardi Gras Ball

Saturday, Jan. 27 | 7 p.m.

Andres De Pez Ball

Saturday, Jan. 27 | 7 p.m.

Krewe of Jesters Ball

Saturday, Feb. 3 | 6 p.m.

Krewe du YaYa Ball

Saturday, Feb. 13 | 7 p.m.

Pensacola Events

Krewe of Blues 13th Annual Pin and Bead Festival and Diaper Drive

Sunday, Jan. 14 | 10 a.m.

Information: This event is Krewe-driven and charity-based. Last year, the Krewe of Blues collected 177,000 diapers and other items to donate to the Gulf Coast Kids House and Santa Rosa Kids House. There will be krewes set up to promote their favorite charity, krewe membership, krewe event and Krewe fundraiser. The event will start at 10 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

Pensacola Mardi Gras Mambo

Friday, Jan. 26 | 6:30 p.m.

Information: Flo Rida will be headlining this year’s inaugural Pensacola Mardi Gras Mambo on Jan. 26 at the Pensacola Bay Center. Mardi Gras Krewes are encouraged to come to the event in Krewe attire.

Pensacola Paw-di Gras

Sunday, Jan. 28 | 11 a.m.

Information: The 3rd Annual Pensacola Pawdi Gras will take place this year hosted by Krewe of Hip Huggers and WolfGang. The event will have vendors, music, a paw-rade, a costume contest and more. Not only is the event pet-friendly, but it also helps raise funds and awareness for local animals.

Fat Tuesday Celebration

Tuesday, Feb. 13 | 5 p.m.

Information: The Fat Tuesday Celebration will take place in the Seville Quarter and last from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.