PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. We are keeping track of all Mardi Gras parade schedules and happenings in Pensacola.

From parties to parades and bead throwing, Mardi Gras will be happening all through the month of February. Here is the schedule, according to Pensacola Mardi Gras. WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story with changes and additions.

Pensacola Parades:

Friday, February 17

7:30 p.m. – Krewe of Lafitte Illuminated Mardi Gras Parade

Saturday, February 18

2 p.m. – Pensacola Grand Mardi Gras Parade

Sunday, February 19

2 – 11:30 p.m. – Krewe of Wrecks Parade at Downtown Pensacola Beach

Milton Parade

Saturday, February 4

4 p.m. – Milton Mardi Gras Parade on Raymond Street

Navarre Parade

Saturday, February 11

1 p.m. – Navarre Parade at Navarre Beach

Other events:

French Quarter Fat Tuesday

Pensacola Mardi Gras and Seville Quarter are teaming up with Mardi Gras Krewes for a French Quarter Fat Tuesday celebration on Feb. 21, 2023, in Downtown Pensacola.

Organizers are going for a “big easy-style” Mardi Gras festival that will include a crawfish boil, cajun food trucks, kind cake and beignets and dancing and partying downtown.

The party gets started at 11 a.m., with a jazz royalty brunch. Krewes will take over historic Seville Quarter, transforming the historic complex into the French Quarter for the day.

At 5 p.m., Mardi Gras Krewes will come together for a celebration with live entertainment, including the world-famous Rosie O’Grady’s Dueling Piano Show, the Carnival Latin Sounds of Zona Libre Band, Ben Loftin & The Family, Melodius Allen and The Funk Heads, Pensacola’s No. 1 DJ Mr. Lao and Latin Flavor’s Entertainment’s DJ David C.

At 7 p.m., Danny Zimmern, President of Pensacola Mardi Gras, will present awards for the 2023 mardi Gras Season.

Mardi Gras Market

Pensacola Mardi Gras and Palafox Market will collaborate for a special event to celebrate the beginning of the 2023 Mardi Gras season.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, the award-winning Palafox Market will transform into Mardi Gras Market, fully equipped with purple, green and gold celebration necessities.

All 90 krewes as well as the entire community can shop for Mardi Gras-themed goods during the special market, held just one week before the Grand Mardi Gras parade marches through downtown Pensacola.

Mardi Gras Market is located on Palafox Street, stretching from Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza to Garden Street. Vendors at the Mardi Gras Market will show off their celebratory creativity with Mardi Gras themed home decor, baked goods, shirts, jewelry, soaps, pet goods and more.

Early birds can pick up a themed “Mardi Gras Market” necklace near the center of the plaza near the Martin Luther King, Jr. sculpture.

In the weeks following Mardi Gras Market, the 2023 Pensacola Mardi Gras festivities will continue through early March.

