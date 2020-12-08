Pensacola Beach Krewe of Wrecks cancels 2021 Mardi Gras parade

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) -- The Mobile Carnival Association has "delayed" all of its royal events for the 2021 Mardi Gras season.

"We're using the word 'delayed,' not 'postponed' or 'cancelled,'" said MCA spokesperson Judi Gulledge. "We will be staying in contact with the Mobile Medical Society, Dr. Eichold and the County Health Department, and the City of Mobile to decide what's best for the community moving forward, based on prevailing health conditions."