Pensacola Beach Krewe of Wrecks cancels 2021 Mardi Gras parade

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Beach’s Krewe of Wrecks has canceled its 2021 Mardi Gras parade because of COVID-19 concerns and inaccessibility from Hurricane Sally’s damage to the Three Mile Bridge.
It is with regret that the Krewe of Wrecks Board and Santa Rosa Island Authority announce that there will be no Pensacola Beach Krewe of Wrecks Mardi Gras parade in 2021. During the COVID pandemic the health and safety of our members, participants and spectators must be protected. We do not want to be blamed for hosting a super spreader event. The other consideration is the bridge debacle. With the detour via Hwy 87, fewer than half the usual contingent of krewes have indicated an interest in parading on the beach this year. The Wrecks will be back hosting our Sunday afternoon Mardi Gras parade next year. The fate of other Mardi Gras events remains uncertain, as we reevaluate future COVID developments.Krewe of Wrecks
