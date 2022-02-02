PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Humane society is hosting their first “Pawdi Gras” event for residents and their furry friends!

Pensacola residents and their pets are encouraged to wear their best Mardi Gras costumes or Super Bowl Sunday jerseys. Proceeds from the “Pawdi Gras” event will support the Pensacola Humane Society and help pets in need.

The event will kick off with a “pet paw-rade” at 2 p.m. Pets will be carted by owners in their very own Mardi Gras float.

The “Pawdi Gras” event will also include:

Adoption runway showcase Pensacola’s rescues

Costume contest to pick this year’s king and queen

Best local Krewe dog contest

2 Men and a Truck will be accepting donations for rescues

Vendors, food trucks, and Pensacola Krewes will line Garden Street in downtown Pensacola

If you would like to register for the parade, click here. Residents can also register:

Feb. 12 at Perfect Plain from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 13 at the Pensacola Humane Society booth from noon to 1:45 before the parade

Fees will be $10 for the first pet and $5 for each additional pet.

For those wanting to watch the parade with their pets, the event is free. The “Pawdi Gras” parade will be held Feb. 13 from noon to 4 p.m. at Perfect Plain Brewing Company at 50 E. Garden St. in Pensacola.

For those attending the Parade, only wagons, leashes, carts and strollers will be acceptable parade floats. The event will not allow motorized vehicles. For more information about the parade requirements, click here.