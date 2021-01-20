‘Party like a Mobilian’ with Bienville Bites’ new Mardi Gras Box

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s no secret Mardi Gras will look a little different this year. Different groups, such as Bienville Bites Food Tour, are making sure the carnival season spirit is still alive.

Laney Andrews, owner of Bienville Bites Food Tour says, “This is the first year we have launched ‘Party like a Mobilian.’ It is basically Mardi Gras in a box. So we are super excited about this product… We are shipping it anywhere in the United States.”

This ‘Party like a Mobilian’ box includes items that give people a taste of Mardi Gras. It has a king cake from Lighthouse Bakery, Mardi Gras Sammies from EllenJay Bakery, a bag of Mo’ Bay Beignet mix, beads from Toomey’s Mardi Gras and Party Supplies, moon pies, Cracker Jacks, and a little bit of Mobile Mardi Gras history.

Chris Andrews, owner of Bienville Bites Food Tour, adds, “We are just trying to come up with a different way to let other people around the country experience Mardi Gras in Mobile.”

Each item in the “Partly Like a Mobilian Box” is from a local business and is meant to help support them during these difficult times. Laney Andrews says, “You know, Mardi Gras is going to be a lot different this year and that is going to have an impact on our businesses in the downtown area. They are used to this being one of their busiest seasons.”

Bienville Bites Food Tour is also hosting different tours during the Mardi Gras season. They have a Mardi Gras scavenger hunt where you start and end at local restaurants but try to find Mardi Gras related items in between. There is a Mardi Gras murder mystery food tour as well in addition to a carnival brunch.

For more information on where to order your “Party Like a Mobilian Box” or more details on the rest of the events, head to www.bienvillebitesfoodtour.com.