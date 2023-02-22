MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Over 100,000 more revelers lined downtown Mobile on Fat Tuesday this year compared to 2021, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.

220,467 people lined the streets in 2023 compared to 118,800 in 2022. That is a 101,667 difference.

The record-tying high temperatures did not deter people from having the laissez les bons temps rouler!

In Mobile, the 80 degree high tied a 2019 record. In Pensacola, the 79 degree high tied the record set in 2005.

