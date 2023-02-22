MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Over 100,000 more revelers lined downtown Mobile on Fat Tuesday this year compared to 2021, according to a release from the Mobile Police Department.
220,467 people lined the streets in 2023 compared to 118,800 in 2022. That is a 101,667 difference.
The record-tying high temperatures did not deter people from having the laissez les bons temps rouler!
In Mobile, the 80 degree high tied a 2019 record. In Pensacola, the 79 degree high tied the record set in 2005.
WKRG brought complete coverage of Fat Tuesday in Mobile including streams over every parade.
You can re-watch each Fat Tuesday parade!
WKRG also wanted to hear from you with Mardi Gras themed polls!
