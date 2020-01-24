Ornaments placed on Mardi Gras Tree

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) -- Register now to be part of the Animal Rescue Foundation's 'Mystic Krewe of Salty Paws Pet Parade' on February 8, 2020! It's the krewe's 2nd Annual Mardi Gras Pet Parade presented by the Dauphin Island Chamber of Commerce, benefitting ARF!

The parade will start at the Dauphin Island water tower at 10:00 a.m. The parade will start in front of the water tower and head north on LeMoyne, right on Chaumont, right on Key, right on Bienville and end back at the water tower. The distance is 6/10th of a mile.

The first 200 people to register online to be in the parade will get a Salty Paws Mardi Gras cup. The fee is $10.00 for one person and pet. Any additional pets or people will be $5.00 each. You can also register in on site at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

This year's theme is "Life's a Beach," and there are prizes for the best costumes. No bicycles are allowed but strollers and wagons are permitted. Golf carts are allowed, but will be placed in groups at the front and end of the parade by the organizers. You will be allowed to throw beads, pet toys and pet treats, but no candy!