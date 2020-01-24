MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — From George Talbot’s text message revealing that the “Mardi Gras Tree is a thing,” to the installation of the tree branches, to finally decorating the tree with ornaments; it’s something Mobilians have all been waiting for.
Video shot by New 5’s Amber Grigley shows the many ornaments being added to the tree for decoration.
News 5’s Caroline Carithers spoke to George Talbot on the back story behind the Mardi Gras Tree and further inquired if this would be an annual tradition.
LATEST STORIES:
- Unwanted bulk items to be picked up for free
- Man arrested, woman wanted for Greer’s Liquor Store robbery
- Ornaments placed on Mardi Gras Tree
- Governor awards $1.7 million to assist low-income residents in Alabama
- Alabama Department of Corrections Identifies Illegal Contraband at Holman and Tutwiler Correctional Facilities, Makes Arrests