MOBILE, Ala. – On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, the crowd count for the Order of Lashe’s Parade was 8,448. Police responded to six complaints.
One adult was arrested on a misdemeanor charge, and one adult arrested on a felony charge.
A total of 27 parking tickets were issued. There were two vehicles towed.
LATEST STORIES
- Baseball player’s post about struggles with his adopted dog goes viral
- Rod Blagojevich speaks at Denver airport prior to flight home
- Order of LaShe’s Parade draws more than 8,000 to downtown Mobile
- VIDEO: Real life Iron Man? Man takes flight in jet-powered suit
- Police: Driver behind bars in Tennessee after hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist in St. Pete