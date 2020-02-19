Order of LaShe’s Parade draws more than 8,000 to downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, the crowd count for the Order of Lashe’s Parade was 8,448. Police responded to six complaints.

One adult was arrested on a misdemeanor charge, and one adult arrested on a felony charge.

A total of 27 parking tickets were issued. There were two vehicles towed.

