WKRG will LIVESTREAM the parade right here at 6:30. Download the WKRG News 5 app to get a push alert when we start the livestream.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. The Order of LaShe’s will start off the night of parades at 6:30 p.m. followed by Order of Olympia. Both parades will be on Route A.

WKRG News 5 will livestream the parade. You can watch the action here and on WKRG News 5.

Here’s the schedule for Tuesday’s parades in downtown Mobile.

Order of LaShe’s rolls at 6:30 p.m. on Route A

rolls at 6:30 p.m. on Route A Order of Olympia rolls at 7 p.m. on Route A

WKRG News 5 will livestream the parade. You can watch the action here and on WKRG News 5.

WKRG is your home for Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. Here are some important Mardi Gras 2023 resources:

Thank you for joining WKRG as two parades roll through downtown Mobile on Tuesday night. On Wednesday, there will be no parades. WKRG will be back streaming the Mystic Stripers Society on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on Route A!