MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Order of Inca rolled through downtown Mobile Friday night, however, the parade was a lot less crowded than previous years.

Officials with the Mobile Police Department released the numbers for the Order of Inca parade, saying that a total of 8,396 people attended. The Mobile Mask said this is the lowest turnout for the organization’s parade in 11 years. “Given the rain and the chill, we all knew this was coming,” read their Facebook post.

In 2022, Mobile police reported 44,500 people attended the parade. Along with 44,500 attending the parade, police received 14 complaints and one child was reported lost. This year’s parade only had two complaints.