WKRG will LIVESTREAM the parade right here at 6:30. Download the WKRG News 5 app to get a push alert when we start the livestream.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. The Order of Inca are scheduled to parade through downtown Mobile on Friday, Feb. 10 starting at 6:30 p.m.. The Apollo’s Mystic Ladies are scheduled to parade in Daphne at 6:45 p.m.

WKRG News 5 will livestream the parade. You can watch the action here and on WKRG News 5.

WKRG is your home for Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. Here are some important Mardi Gras 2023 resources:

Thank you for joining WKRG as the Order of Inca and Apollo’s Mystic Ladies roll through downtown Mobile and Daphne on Friday night. On Saturday, WKRG News 5 will live stream eight parades.