MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile Mardi Gras Krewe is hustling to get their floats ready for Fat Tuesday. Members of the Order of Athena said, after a contractor fell through and failed to meet deadlines, they’re putting the floats together themselves. From painting to hanging sparkly drapes, these floats are coming together despite a fairly major setback.

“Cried a lot, called a lot of the people in the organization crying and they said that’s ok so then I got mad, now the mad stage is gone and I’m happy we’re actually doing this,” said Jewel with Order of Athena. Jewel said they discovered in December their contractor wouldn’t have the floats ready on time so they’ve pulled in anyone they can find to help finish the job. As hectic as things have been in the float barn, members said this is something that’s brought them all closer together.

“We have spouses here we have friends here we have people from outside of the organization volunteering to help most of all we have our sisters here helping to get ready for Mardi Gras day,” said Catherine with Order of Athena. They’ll be down one float from nine to eight this year, but they’re confident they’ll be ready to roll as the first parade on Fat Tuesday in Mobile.

“We want to be known as “yes you had a problem but we dug our heels in and we climbed out of that hole with great-looking floats,” said Jewel with the krewe. This year’s theme is “Sand Seas and Sunsets.”