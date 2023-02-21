ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – Fat Tuesday brought the crowds to Orange Beach. Some revelers traveled to south Baldwin County from other parts of the country making Mardi Gras here on the Gulf Coast an annual tradition.

“When we left it was below zero. That was a month ago and we’ve got like 4 feet of snow on the ground and we come down to this. Beautiful, just absolutely beautiful,” said Steve Lam who is visiting from Minnesota.

This year more than 50 floats participated in the City of Orange Beach Mardi Gras Parade. One by one they passed by while folks lined Perdido Beach Blvd. waiting for the throws.

“This year there are mostly new floats. They’ve combined a lot of them and taken away a lot and revamped them and it’s really cool,” said Terry Mekosch of Lillian.

One group started early Tuesday, grabbing a spot on the parade route making sure they didn’t miss any of the fun.

“Just the excitement, the parades, the camaraderie, the snacking, all of it,” said Cindy Salakka of Minnesota.

For some, it’s their first time visiting the Alabama Gulf Coast and they made it just in time for the parade.

“I’m looking forward to the parade, the beach and all of that. Everything’s been pretty good so far,” said Grover Smith who is visiting from Atlanta.

Now, the good times may have rolled and Mardi Gras is coming to a close, but it’s safe to say most of the visitors will be right back in Baldwin County next year.