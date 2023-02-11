WKRG will LIVESTREAM the parades right here at 6:30 p.m. Download the WKRG News 5 app to get a push alert when we start the livestream.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. Neptune’s Daughters is scheduled to parade through downtown Mobile on Sunday, Feb. 12 starting at 6:30 p.m. The Order of Isis will parade directly after at 7 p.m.

