Mystics of Time will have the fun rolling BACKWARDS for Mardi Gras 2020

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Brace yourselves. The Mystics of Time have decided to run their 2020 parade backwards.

Wait, but why?

The Mystics of Time held their inaugural parade in 1949, and crowds lined the streets to take in this new organization. This year’s Queen of the Mystics of Time, Allison Eizabeth Leavitt, the great-granddaughter of the first Father Time, is quite proud of her family’s part in MOT history. “The MOT’s have been a huge part of my family’s traditions. Looking back, I remember as a little girl, being in awe of the dragons, marshalls, floats and Father Time, but I especially admired the Queen. To serve as queen this year and have this experience with my family is amazing, and I am thoroughly enjoying it.” Mystics of Time

The event scheduled for 6:00 pm on February 22 will feature fire-breathing dragons, incredible floats, and battling marching bands.

In honor of the first Father Time, the organization has decided to run the parade backward, meaning the fire trucks will roll first followed by floats spanning generations of Mardi Gras seasons.

​​Consistently, this organization draws one of the largest crowds of the carnival season, and this year’s parade ‘in reverse’ is sure to please, especially since the fire-breathing dragons we all know and love will be the grand finale. Mystics of Time

To see the full parade schedule for 2020, click here.

LATEST STORIES: