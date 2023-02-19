MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department has released the numbers for the Mystics of Time parade and, according to a release, MOT brought out the biggest crowd so far during the Mardi Gras 2023 season.

Police said 105,600 people showed up for the parade Saturday night. Police responded to 25 complaints, which included five reports of missing children. Only one person was arrested during the parade.

The second biggest parade turnout during the 2023 Mardi Gras season was at the Crewe of Columbus and Krewe de Secondline, which had 76,032 people attend. Police received 10 complaints during those parades.