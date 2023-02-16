WKRG will LIVESTREAM the parade right here at 6:30. Download the WKRG News 5 app to get a push alert when we start the livestream.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. The Mystic Stripers Society will roll through downtown Mobile Thursday at 6:30 p.m..

WKRG News 5 will livestream the parade. You can watch the action here and on WKRG News 5.

WKRG News 5 will livestream the parade. You can watch the action here and on WKRG News 5.

Thank you for joining WKRG as a parade roll through downtown Mobile on Thursday night. WKRG will be back streaming two parades on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Mobile and downtown Pensacola.