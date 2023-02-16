WKRG will LIVESTREAM the parade right here at 6:30. Download the WKRG News 5 app to get a push alert when we start the livestream.
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. The Mystic Stripers Society will roll through downtown Mobile Thursday at 6:30 p.m..
WKRG News 5 will livestream the parade. You can watch the action here and on WKRG News 5.
WKRG News 5 will livestream the parade. You can watch the action here and on WKRG News 5.
WKRG is your home for Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. Here are some important Mardi Gras 2023 resources:
Thank you for joining WKRG as a parade roll through downtown Mobile on Thursday night. WKRG will be back streaming two parades on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in downtown Mobile and downtown Pensacola.