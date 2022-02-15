GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – In 2022, the Mississippi Aquarium is partnering with the Arc of Greater New Orleans, MSU Coastal Research and Extension Service, and Plastic Free Gulf Coast to offer Mardi Gras bead and trinket recycling.

“Mardi Gras beads are plastic, and plastic is not benign, and it is loaded with chemicals like bromine and chlorine as well as heavy metals like lead,” said Elizabeth Englebretson of Plastic Free Gulf Coast. “When Mardi Gras beads end up as litter in our environment, these chemicals leach into the soil and the water. The Gulf of Mexico has some of the highest microplastic concentrations globally. We need to do everything we can to stop plastic from entering our waterways.”

Aquarium officials said the toxicity of beads is a threat to wildlife and marine animals of the Mississippi Sound. They said birds, turtles and other marine life can become entangled in the Mardi Gras beads and suffer injury and death.

Beads can be dropped off in front of the ticket window of the aquarium every day between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. through April 2.