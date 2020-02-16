MPD releases numbers, incidents for Saturday parades

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Day and night, it didn’t matter. It was a good day for parades in Mobile. Mobile Police releasing the crowd numbers for the evening and daytime parades from Saturday, February 15th.

According to a news release, the afternoon parade, Mobile Mystics had an estimated crowd of 84,480 people. “Police responded to 26 complaints. There was one report of a lost kid. Four adults were issued a citation for jumping barricades. A total of 154 parking tickets were issued. There were 32 vehicles towed,” according to a police email.

At night the crowd thinned. They estimated the attendance of 50,688 people. “Police responded to 42 complaints. Two kids were reported lost. Two adults were issued a citation for jumping barricades. A total of seven adults were arrested on misdemeanor charges, and one adult arrested on felony charges. A total of 192 parking tickets were issued. There were 14 vehicles towed.”

