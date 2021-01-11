More local residents decorate Mardi Gras trees to celebrate the season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With many Mardi Gras balls and parades being cancelled this year, it is no secret that Mardi Gras along the Gulf Coast will be a little different. However, that has not stopped local residents from getting in the spirit of the season.

This year, on social media and just out in the community, it seems more are focusing on decorating their homes with Mardi Gras trees, wreaths, and beads to keep the joy of the season alive. Stephen Toomey, Owner of Toomey’s Mardi Gras and Party Supplies says, “People are coming out and want to experience Mardi Gras even though there won’t be the parades, they still want to dress up their homes.”

This Mardi Gras is the first time some have decorated a Mardi Gras tree. Tara Baker, a local resident, explains, “Knowing that there weren’t going to be parades and things this year, we still wanted to be able to bring some of that joy and the Mardi Gras atmosphere to our home since we won’t be able to enjoy it out in Downtown Mobile.” Brandon and Lindsey Lawrence added, “It just makes it a little bit more fun….makes the season last a little bit longer….just something different. The kids are excited because we have never done anything like this before.”

Other residents say they have been decorating for Mardi Gras for years, but this year’s decor means a little bit more to them with all of the cancellations and changes. Toomey reminds us that Mardi Gras has been a part of our culture for over 300 years and nothing can take that away. He says, “Even though the parades are canceled, I don’t think you can take that spirit of Mardi Gras away from Mobilians.”

Also, it is important to remember to support local companies especially since some depend on this season to stay in business.