MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. Here we’re keeping track of Mardi Gras 2023 parade schedules in Monroeville.

Fat Tuesday is Feb. 21, 2023, but Mardi Gras parades in Monroeville roll well ahead of the holiday. The 8th Annual Mardi Gras Parade will take place Saturday, Feb. 4. The parade will start at 6:30 p.m.. A map of the parade route and lineup entries will be available on Jan. 24.

This year’s theme is “Hometown Throwdown” which is a “country theme with a true Barn Burner of a time,” according to a release. In the event of rain, the parade will be moved to Feb. 11.

“Revelers will celebrate their agriculture tourism and characters featuring the following”:

Monroeville Barn Burner Flotat

Sweet Grown Alabama Farmers Market

Cotton and Combines

Piggies in a Blanket! BBQ and Sauce!

Deer hunting

Turkey Hunting

Bulls and Heifers!

Square Dancing

County Fair

Goat Yoga

Bon Fires and Smores!

SEC Tailgates

Gingham

Check and Overalls!

Hey Mama Rock Me Like a Wagon Wheel

The Front Porch Sittin and Sipping!

Rabbits Squirrels and Critters!

Hens and Roosters!

Pecan Pies Apple Pies

Blue Berry PIes

Rolling in the Hay and Farming Tractors

Saturday, Feb. 4 Schedule

Event Time Cajun Takeover and Market 11 a.m. Moon Pie Eating Contest located on the South Museum Lawn 1 p.m. Mardi Gras Painting Class with Cherry’s Painting Pad 2 p.m. Whiz, Honk and Sputter Parade 4 p.m. Grand Parade Hometown Throwdown Parade 6:30 p.m.

Cajun Takeover and Market

This event takes place on Monroeville’s downtown square. The Mardi Gras Traditional Second Line Procession through Monroeville square at 12 p.m.. To participate, you must dress up in Mardi Gras attire with umbrellas, hats and masks. The lineup will begin at the Lyle Salter Park Fountain.

Whiz, Honk and Sputter Parade

Parade lineup begins at 3 p.m..

“Antique Vehicles dated before 1990, Must decorate vehicle in Mardi Gras tinsel, Symbols, And Mardi Gras colored Lights,” reads the release.

Grand Parade Hometown Throwdown Parade

Everyone participating must register and pay the $25 registration fee before Friday, Jan. 20. All entries must be theme decorated. Representatives from each entry may perform at their display during the event.

Entries will be responsible for their own throws for the children.

Must have a Float Captain (21 years of age or older)

Must have all of the people participating with your entry at its location by 5:30 p.m.

Must have a sign identifying your business or group on display

Parade Line Up

Downtown Hardware & Flooring (220 East Clairborne Street) Floats/Bands only

Water Tower Grand Marshall, Mardi Gras Float, City Float, Kings and Queens Float, Elected officials only

City Hall-125 East Claiborne Street Antiques, Whiz Honk and Sputter Parade attendants only

FUMC Church (324 Pineville Road) Horses only

Route (per the release)

Make left on East Claiborne, around the square, past Johnson Jewelers Make Right onto Alabama Avenue then Right on Hines Street (Monroe Journal ) Make right onto North Mount Pleasant past the Shop Make Left at Martin Realty back onto West Claiborne passing all the restaurants, Monroe Manor Take a left onto Academy Drive behind the Monroeville Middle School

“Please adhere to all police officers instructions before, during and after the parade route,” reads the release. “Thank you for celebrating Mardi Gras with us!”

Monroeville Mardi Gras King and Queen Coronation

When: Saturday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m.

Where: City’s Mardi Gras Tree in Lyle Salter Parade