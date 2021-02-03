Mobile’s plans for Fat Tuesday involves large street closures and mask enforcement

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile may not have carnival associations parading the streets of downtown Mobile this Fat Tuesday, but the city is setting a plan in motion to keep everyone safe.

Yesterday, the city announced a plan for Fat Tuesday, including a large portion of road closures. The city is trying to be proactive and get ahead of the inevitable of people gathering downtown to celebrate Mardi Gras. Public Safety Director James Barber saying today, “We’re trying to find a way to make it safe and healthy to enjoy and celebrate Mardi Gras by providing an open space.”

The plan is for Dauphin Street to be closed from S. Washington Avenue to Royal Street as well all through streets that run between Dauphin Street and St. Francis and Government streets in this same area. They also plan on equipping officers with masks to hand out to those patrons downtown.

Their reasoning behind shutting down the streets on Fat Tuesday is to hopefully encourage more social distancing. “The biggest complaints I think we have in the downtown district along Dauphin Street is people packing into clubs and bars without masks because they’re drinking, and so what we’re trying to do is avoid that,” Barber said.



Some Mobilians we spoke to today feel this could be inviting trouble and could create a super spreader event.

“I think it’s a bad idea because of all of the new strain of Covid coming out. I just don’t think people are going to keep their masks on while they’re out drinking and partying,” Rell Taylor said.

Others we spoke to brought up the notion of parades, like Bill Donaldson.

“If we are going to have to shut down the streets to protect people and bring them in, why not just have the parades? I don’t see much of a difference,” Donaldson said.

Director Barber says parades would only create more Covid problems, and their current and fluid plan for Fat Tuesday is what they think will be the safest.

“The problem with parading is that even though you can socially distance on the float, we can’t social distance outside of the barricade, and then when you have throws, it causes people together in a very close proximity.”