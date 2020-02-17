Mobile police release attendance, incidents for Neptune’s Daughters, OOI parade

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a drizzly, cold night in downtown Mobile for parades.

Mobile police say 6,758 people lined the streets for the Neptune’s Daughters and OOI Parade.

During the parade, they responded to 12 complaints. Two adults were arrested on misdemeanor charges, and one adult arrested for felony charges.

A total of 49 parking tickets were issued, and 24 vehicles towed.

LATEST STORIES: