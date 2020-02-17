Mobile police release attendance, incidents for Neptune’s Daughters, OOI parade

Mardi Gras

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a drizzly, cold night in downtown Mobile for parades.

Mobile police say 6,758 people lined the streets for the Neptune’s Daughters and OOI Parade.

During the parade, they responded to 12 complaints. Two adults were arrested on misdemeanor charges, and one adult arrested for felony charges.

A total of 49 parking tickets were issued, and 24 vehicles towed.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories