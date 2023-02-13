UPDATE 2/13/2023 (9:50 p.m.): Mobile Police have towed a total of 14 cars after tonight’s parades.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Three parades rolled in Downtown Mobile Monday night. As people were catching their favorite throws from the Order of Venus, Miracle on the Bay, and Order of Many Faces parades, some were catching parking citations.

The Mobile Police Department is heavily enforcing their no-parking zones rule throughout Mardi Gras 2023. Corporal Katrina Frazier from Mobile Police explains that purple and gold Mardi Gras-colored signs are placed all over to city to indicate where people cannot park their cars.

“We actually put out information early on asking you not to park where these signs are,” said Frazier. “Which is two hours before, during and after the parade.”

If your car is towed during a parade, Mobile Police will tow it to a temporary impound lot under the I-10 bridge off Water Street. Drivers have until 11:00 p.m. to pick up their cars from the lot. If a car sits there past 11:00 p.m., it will be taken to Mobile Police Department’s Training Academy at 1251 Virginia Street.

So far, the Mobile Police Department has towed over 100 cars since the first parade on Friday, Feb. 3.

Corporal Frazier says they enforce the rule to ensure everyone’s safety.

“We need to make sure we can get our emergency vehicles along the route in the event there is an emergency,” said Frazier. “And to clear a float that may be damaged.”

Corporal Frazier says she wants everyone to have a good time during Mardi Gras season, so she has some suggestions on how to keep your car out of their tow yard.

“If you want to be more securing your parking, look for a parking garage or a parking lot that will allow you to pay for several hours if you intend on enjoying the downtown area after after the parade,” said Frazier.

Corporal Frazier also says this is not the first time MPD enforces this rule. They have always had it for every Mardi Gras season.