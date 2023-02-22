MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson spoke in front of the City of Mobile City Council Wednesday morning and said there “were almost one million one hundred thousand revelers” who attended the Mardi Gras parades over a 19-day period.

Stimpson noted he was “concerned” about going into Mardi Gras after the deadly New Year’s Eve shooting, but said the “police came up with an excellent plan and it was executed to the T.”

On Fat Tuesday, there were 220,000 revelers and 177,000 for Joe Cain Day. Stimpson said there were only 20 misdemeanor arrested in the 19-day period.

“That means about one a day, which is pretty amazing, and there were no reports of any violent crimes,” said Stimson.

The City of Mobile also shared recycling numbers from the Litter & Recycling Team. There 8,850 pounds of recycling collected and 2,153 pounds of beads collected.

The beads will be donated to Augusts Evans Special School.