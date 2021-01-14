Mobile Mask: No Mardi Gras parades in Mobile before Ash Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — There will be no Mardi Gras parades in the city of Mobile before Ash Wednesday, Feb. 17, Mobile Mask reports.

During a conference call with area Mardi Gras leaders, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson affirmed today that there would be no Mardi Gras parades in the city before Ash Wednesday, February 17. City Media Relations Manager, Jason Johnson, made clear that Stimpson was responding to a question and was not issuing any kind of new mandate. Time has simply run out, Johnson said. The parade permit process was opened in early November, but Stimpson “delayed” that process on December 3. Johnson said two organizations had applied for permits before the delay was announced, but those two organizations have since canceled their parades. And now that the deadline for submitting a parade permit request for the Carnival season has long since passed, Stimpson was merely stating the fact that no parade permits will be issued for Mardi Gras 2021, Johnson said. Mobile Mask still had seven Mobile parades on our schedule of groups that had not yet notified us of their plans. Those groups were Maids of Mirth, Knights of Mobile, Joe Cain Marching Society, Infant Mystics, Order of Doves, Comic Cowboys, and Order of Myths. The city and Mardi Gras leaders are still working on possible alternative ways to celebrate the season, “that was actually the point of the conference call,” Johnson said.

Mobile Mask