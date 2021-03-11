Mobile Mask: Mardi Gras parade will roll night of May 21st

MOBILE Ala. (WKRG) — Mardi Gras will roll months later in Mobile and will be tied into the commissioning of the U.S.S. Mobile.
The Mobile Mask posted new details on their Facebook page, saying the parade will roll at 6:30 on May 21st. Mayor Sandy Stimpson announced earlier this week that he was reaching out to Mardi Gras organizations about tying the parade into the ship’s commissioning. According to The Mobile Mask, Mobile Carnival Association Executive Director Judi Gulledge has been asked to put together the Mardi Gras-style parade, “is very much in the planning stages, and details could change as the process goes on.” The parade would be the day before the Mobile is commissioned.
Read more in the post from The Mobile Mask.