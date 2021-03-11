Mobile Mask: Mardi Gras parade will roll night of May 21st

In 1702, Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville founded the settlement of Mobile, which would become the first capitol of French Louisiana. In the very next year, French settlers would go on to establish the first Mardi Gras celebration known in the United States. Fast forward 318 years, and Beinville has been dead for about 2 centuries and French Louisiana hasn’t existed since the Thomas Jefferson administration! However, instead of Beinville and French Louisiana, it was Theo and The Gulf Coast CW taking over the streets of Mobile for Mardi Gras 2021!

As I’m sure most of you can assume, Mardi Gras looked a bit different this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but then again, everything does! However, I was still able to hit the streets to find plenty of good times to be had in Downtown Mobile. The first spot that I hit up was Moe’s Original Barbecue. As I walked in, I noticed that a bunch of people must have already had the Covid vaccine because very few people were wearing their masks, and social distancing. Luckily for me, despite not having gotten vaccinated yet, I had my heavy-duty mask on, to partake in the festivities, and I must tell y’all, IT WAS LIT in there! The moment I walked inside, I was met by the Michelob Promo girls who did me a solid and played camera person for me as I got myself organized with my sack full of beads.