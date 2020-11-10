Mobile Mask: Crewe of Columbus cancels parade, ball due to COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Mask is reporting today that the Crewe of Columbus has voted to cancel its Mardi Gras parade and ball amid concerns over coronavirus.

This is the third parading society so far to cancel their parades and balls. The Order of Polka Dots and Le Krewe de Bienville previously announced cancellations.

The Crewe of Columbus would have been celebrating its 100th anniversary of Mardi Gras in Mobile. The leader of the group called it a tough and disappointing decision. The Crewe of Columbus was scheduled to roll on Feb. 12, 2020.

