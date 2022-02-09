MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mardi Gras festivities are kicking off Friday, Feb. 9 in downtown Mobile. With the increase in activity and partygoers, officials are reminding residents to stay safe while celebrating. Mobile Police are cracking down on parking and safety this year. The City of Mobile and Mobile Police are providing Mobilians with tips on how they can stay safe and avoid tickets this Mardi Gras season.

Where can I park this year?

Residents should park only in areas specified for parking. Mobile Police are urging residents to be on the lookout for purple and gold “no parking” signs. These ‘no parking’ signs help clear up traffic in case a first responder needs to rush to the parade route. If residents park in a “no parking zone,” their car will be towed and taken to an impound lot.

If you’re unsure of where to park, you might want to pay for a parking spot downtown. Premium Parking and Republic parking will be offering parking spots in several areas in downtown Mobile. For more information, click here.

What happens if my car is towed during Mardi Gras?

Cars towed during the parades will be taken to a temporary impound lot under I-10 at Monroe Street. The impound lot will be between northbound and southbound Water Street.

To get your car back, you must pay a $150 fine. Drivers must show a valid driver’s license and proof of ownership. Proof of ownership could be registration or a tag receipt. The lot will close at 11 p.m. each parade night. Cars that haven’t been picked up will be taken to another impound lot behind the Mobile Police Department Training Academy at 1251 Virginia St.

What happens if my child is lost in the crowd?

Officers are asking parents to place an information card in their children’s pocket in case they are separated during the parade. This card should include the child’s name, address, contact numbers and names of family members. Parents should also tell their children to find an officer in case they are lost. Lost children will be taken to the Central Precinct at 55 N. Water Street.

Other rules to follow at Mardi Gras Parades

Glass containers are not allowed

Do not follow floats during the parade, violators may be arrested

Do not throw any object in the direction of floats, band members or any parade participants. Violators may be arrested.

Materials known as “Silly String” and “Snap & Pops” are not allowed. You may be arrested if your bring any of these to Mardi Gras.

Do not cross the barricades. You may be issued a $298 fine if you are caught crossing a barricade.

If you need police assistance during a parade, go to the nearest intersection and find a uniformed police officer.

Choose a well-lit area for night parade viewing.

Travel in groups, have a meeting place at the end of the parade or in case you are separated from your group

Park vehicles in secure areas and do not leave valuables in plain sight

Pets are not allowed

Skateboards and motorized scooters are not allowed

Who do I call for Mardi Gras information?

Officers ask that residents call 311 for Mardi Gras information. This is the city’s information line. Residents should not call 911 or the police department’s non-emergency number.