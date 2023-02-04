MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have released the numbers for the 2023 Conde Cavaliers parade.

According to officials, there was a total of 59,136 people at the parade along with the Nelly concert that was held as part of the Senior Bowl. In 2022, Mobile Police estimated the Conde Cavaliers‘ crowd count to be around 92,400.

This year, Mobile Police responded to ten complaints whereas last year they responded to 21. No one was arrested at this year’s parade, however, last year four adults were arrested along with a juvenile.

34 vehicles were towed at the 2023 parade and 64 parking citations were issued. The 2022 parade had 40 cars towed and 86 parking citations issued.