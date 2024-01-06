MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Although most parades in Mobile will use one route, there are multiple routes that parade-goers should know before heading out the door.

Most of the Mobile organizations will take route A through downtown Mobile. A limited number of parades will take routes B through H.

Route A

Begins at Mobile Civic Center

Heads right on Church Street

Church Street to Royal Street

Royal Street to St. Francis Street

St. Francis Street to Conception Street

Conception Street to Government Street

Government Street to Washington Street

Washington Street to Broad Street

Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue

Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Street

Washington Street to Government Street

Ends at Mobile Civic Center

Route B

Begins at N Broad Street and Lyons Street

N Broad Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Avenue

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Avenue to Lexington Avenue

Lexington Avenue to St. Stephens Road

St. Stephens Road to Spring Hill Avenue

Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue to Government Street

Government Street to Church Street

Church Street to Royal Street

Royal Street to St. Francis Street

St. Francis Street to Conception Street

Conception Street to Government Street

Government Street to Washington Avenue

Ends at Washington Avenue and Congress Street

Route C

Begins at St. Anthony Street

St. Anthony Street to Royal Street

Royal Street to St. Francis Street

St. Francis to Conception Street

Conception Street to Government Street

Government Street to Broad Street

Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue

Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Street

Washington Street to Government Street

Government Street to Conception Street

Conception Street to St. Francis Street

St. Francis Street to Royal Street

Royal Street to St. Anthony Street

Ends on St. Anthony Street

Route D

Begins at Warren Street and Conception Street

Warren Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Avenue

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Avenue to Lexington Avenue

Lexington Avenue to St. Stephens Road

St. Stephens Road to Spring Hill Avenue

Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Avenue

Ends at Washington Avenue and Conception Street

Route E

Begins at Water Street

Water Street to Government Street

Government Street to Broad Street

Broad Street to Texas Street

Texas Street to Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue to Canal Street

Canal Street to Broad Street

Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue

Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Avenue

Washington Avenue to St. Louis Street

St. Louis Street to Warren Street

Ends on Warren Street

Route F

Begins at Broad Street and Dauphin Street

Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue

Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Street

Washington Street to Government Street

Government Street to Claiborne Street

Claiborne Street to Church Street

Church Street to Royal Street

Royal Street to St. Francis Street

St. Francis Street to Conception Street

Conception Street to Government Street

Government Street to Claiborne Street

Ends at Claiborne Street

Route G

Begins on Conti Street

Conti Street to Broad Street

Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue

Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Street

Washington Street to Government Street

Government Street to Claiborne Street

Claiborne Street to Church Street

Church Street to Royal Street

Royal Street to St. Francis Street

St. Francis Street to Conception Street

Conception Street to Government Street

Government Street to Washington Street

Washington Street to Canal Street

Canal Street to Broad Street

Ends on Broad Street

Route H