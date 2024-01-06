MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Although most parades in Mobile will use one route, there are multiple routes that parade-goers should know before heading out the door.

Most of the Mobile organizations will take route A through downtown Mobile. A limited number of parades will take routes B through H.

Route A

  • Begins at Mobile Civic Center
  • Heads right on Church Street
  • Church Street to Royal Street
  • Royal Street to St. Francis Street
  • St. Francis Street to Conception Street
  • Conception Street to Government Street
  • Government Street to Washington Street
  • Washington Street to Broad Street
  • Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue
  • Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Street
  • Washington Street to Government Street
  • Ends at Mobile Civic Center

Route B

  • Begins at N Broad Street and Lyons Street
  • N Broad Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
  • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Avenue to Lexington Avenue
  • Lexington Avenue to St. Stephens Road
  • St. Stephens Road to Spring Hill Avenue
  • Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Avenue
  • Washington Avenue to Government Street
  • Government Street to Church Street
  • Church Street to Royal Street
  • Royal Street to St. Francis Street
  • St. Francis Street to Conception Street
  • Conception Street to Government Street
  • Government Street to Washington Avenue
  • Ends at Washington Avenue and Congress Street

Route C

  • Begins at St. Anthony Street
  • St. Anthony Street to Royal Street
  • Royal Street to St. Francis Street
  • St. Francis to Conception Street
  • Conception Street to Government Street
  • Government Street to Broad Street
  • Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue
  • Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Street
  • Washington Street to Government Street
  • Government Street to Conception Street
  • Conception Street to St. Francis Street
  • St. Francis Street to Royal Street
  • Royal Street to St. Anthony Street
  • Ends on St. Anthony Street

Route D

  • Begins at Warren Street and Conception Street
  • Warren Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
  • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Avenue to Lexington Avenue
  • Lexington Avenue to St. Stephens Road
  • St. Stephens Road to Spring Hill Avenue
  • Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Avenue
  • Ends at Washington Avenue and Conception Street

Route E

  • Begins at Water Street
  • Water Street to Government Street
  • Government Street to Broad Street
  • Broad Street to Texas Street
  • Texas Street to Washington Avenue
  • Washington Avenue to Canal Street
  • Canal Street to Broad Street
  • Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue
  • Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Avenue
  • Washington Avenue to St. Louis Street
  • St. Louis Street to Warren Street
  • Ends on Warren Street

Route F

  • Begins at Broad Street and Dauphin Street
  • Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue
  • Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Street
  • Washington Street to Government Street
  • Government Street to Claiborne Street
  • Claiborne Street to Church Street
  • Church Street to Royal Street
  • Royal Street to St. Francis Street
  • St. Francis Street to Conception Street
  • Conception Street to Government Street
  • Government Street to Claiborne Street
  • Ends at Claiborne Street

Route G

  • Begins on Conti Street
  • Conti Street to Broad Street
  • Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue
  • Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Street
  • Washington Street to Government Street
  • Government Street to Claiborne Street
  • Claiborne Street to Church Street
  • Church Street to Royal Street
  • Royal Street to St. Francis Street
  • St. Francis Street to Conception Street
  • Conception Street to Government Street
  • Government Street to Washington Street
  • Washington Street to Canal Street
  • Canal Street to Broad Street
  • Ends on Broad Street

Route H

  • Begins at Government Street and Dearborn Street
  • Government Street to Claiborne Street
  • Claiborne Street to Church Street
  • Church Street to Royal Street
  • Royal Street to St. Francis Street
  • St. Francis Street to Conception Street
  • Conception Street to Government Street
  • Government Street to Washington Street
  • Washington Street to Canal Street
  • Canal Street to Broad Street
  • Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue
  • Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Street
  • Washington Street to Government Street
  • Government Street to Claiborne Street
  • Ends at Mobile Civic Center