MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Although most parades in Mobile will use one route, there are multiple routes that parade-goers should know before heading out the door.
Most of the Mobile organizations will take route A through downtown Mobile. A limited number of parades will take routes B through H.
Route A
- Begins at Mobile Civic Center
- Heads right on Church Street
- Church Street to Royal Street
- Royal Street to St. Francis Street
- St. Francis Street to Conception Street
- Conception Street to Government Street
- Government Street to Washington Street
- Washington Street to Broad Street
- Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue
- Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Street
- Washington Street to Government Street
- Ends at Mobile Civic Center
Route B
- Begins at N Broad Street and Lyons Street
- N Broad Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Avenue to Lexington Avenue
- Lexington Avenue to St. Stephens Road
- St. Stephens Road to Spring Hill Avenue
- Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Avenue
- Washington Avenue to Government Street
- Government Street to Church Street
- Church Street to Royal Street
- Royal Street to St. Francis Street
- St. Francis Street to Conception Street
- Conception Street to Government Street
- Government Street to Washington Avenue
- Ends at Washington Avenue and Congress Street
Route C
- Begins at St. Anthony Street
- St. Anthony Street to Royal Street
- Royal Street to St. Francis Street
- St. Francis to Conception Street
- Conception Street to Government Street
- Government Street to Broad Street
- Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue
- Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Street
- Washington Street to Government Street
- Government Street to Conception Street
- Conception Street to St. Francis Street
- St. Francis Street to Royal Street
- Royal Street to St. Anthony Street
- Ends on St. Anthony Street
Route D
- Begins at Warren Street and Conception Street
- Warren Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Avenue to Lexington Avenue
- Lexington Avenue to St. Stephens Road
- St. Stephens Road to Spring Hill Avenue
- Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Avenue
- Ends at Washington Avenue and Conception Street
Route E
- Begins at Water Street
- Water Street to Government Street
- Government Street to Broad Street
- Broad Street to Texas Street
- Texas Street to Washington Avenue
- Washington Avenue to Canal Street
- Canal Street to Broad Street
- Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue
- Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Avenue
- Washington Avenue to St. Louis Street
- St. Louis Street to Warren Street
- Ends on Warren Street
Route F
- Begins at Broad Street and Dauphin Street
- Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue
- Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Street
- Washington Street to Government Street
- Government Street to Claiborne Street
- Claiborne Street to Church Street
- Church Street to Royal Street
- Royal Street to St. Francis Street
- St. Francis Street to Conception Street
- Conception Street to Government Street
- Government Street to Claiborne Street
- Ends at Claiborne Street
Route G
- Begins on Conti Street
- Conti Street to Broad Street
- Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue
- Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Street
- Washington Street to Government Street
- Government Street to Claiborne Street
- Claiborne Street to Church Street
- Church Street to Royal Street
- Royal Street to St. Francis Street
- St. Francis Street to Conception Street
- Conception Street to Government Street
- Government Street to Washington Street
- Washington Street to Canal Street
- Canal Street to Broad Street
- Ends on Broad Street
Route H
- Begins at Government Street and Dearborn Street
- Government Street to Claiborne Street
- Claiborne Street to Church Street
- Church Street to Royal Street
- Royal Street to St. Francis Street
- St. Francis Street to Conception Street
- Conception Street to Government Street
- Government Street to Washington Street
- Washington Street to Canal Street
- Canal Street to Broad Street
- Broad Street to Spring Hill Avenue
- Spring Hill Avenue to Washington Street
- Washington Street to Government Street
- Government Street to Claiborne Street
- Ends at Mobile Civic Center