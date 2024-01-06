MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the winter holiday season quickly ending, Mobilians are gearing up for the next biggest season – Mardi Gras.

Mardi Gras parades will start rolling through the streets of downtown Mobile on Jan. 26 with the Conde Cavaliers. Most Mardi Gras organizations have balls that go along with the theme of their parade.

The Mobile Mask has created a list of the Mardi Gras ball’s dates and locations.

OrganizationLocationDate
Queens with DreamsThe GroundsSaturday, Jan. 6
Port City SecondlinersThe GroundsFriday, Jan. 12
The SirensCountry Club of MobileFriday, Jan. 12
Domino Double RushAthelstan ClubSaturday, Jan. 13
EtruscansMobile Civic CenterSaturday, Jan. 13
Krewe de la DauphineDauphin Island Community CenterSaturday, Jan. 13
New MobilliansThe LocaleSaturday, Jan. 13
NereidesFort WhitingFriday, Jan. 19
Order of OsirisMobile Convention CenterFriday, Jan. 19
Joy of LifeDaphne Civic CenterSaturday, Jan. 20
Krewe of PhoenixFort WhitingSaturday, Jan. 20
La Luna ServanteMobile Civic CenterSaturday, Jan. 20
Marquis de Lafayette Societe Inc.Abba Shrine CenterSaturday, Jan. 20
Why Not KnightsEastern Shore Art CenterSaturday, Jan. 20
Conde CavaliersMobile Civic CenterFriday, Jan. 26
Order of DragonsCountry Club of MobileFriday, Jan. 26
Conde ExplorersMobile Convention CenterSaturday, Jan. 27
Carnival Krewe Du RueThe CalirojaeSaturday, Jan. 27
Gulf Coast Military BallHoliday Inn DowntownSaturday, Jan. 27
Mystics of the BayBelforest Pointe, DaphneSaturday, Jan. 27
Order of the Rolling RiverHoliday Inn – Tillman’s CornerSaturday, Jan. 27
PharaohsExpo HallSaturday, Jan. 27
PierrettesMobile Civic CenterSaturday, Jan. 27
SpinstersCedar Street Social ClubSaturday, Jan. 27
Order of Polka DotsMobile Civic CenterThursday, Feb. 1
Apollo’s Mystic LadiesDaphne Civic CenterFriday, Feb. 2
Order of IncaMobile Civic CenterFriday, Feb. 2
Order of Mardi Gras MaskersFort WhitingFriday, Feb. 2
Deaf Mystics of the GalaxiesHoliday Inn DowntownSaturday, Feb. 3
Krewe du CirqueFoley Civic CenterSaturday, Feb. 3
Knights of Ecor RougeFairhope Civic CenterSaturday, Feb. 3
Krewe of Marry MatesExpo HallSaturday, Feb. 3
Krewe of Mullet MatesOak Hollow FarmSaturday, Feb 3
Maids of MirthCrown HallSaturday, Feb. 3
Mobile MysticsMobile Convention CenterSaturday, Feb. 3
Order of Butterfly MaidensFort WhitingSaturday, Feb. 3
Order of JunoMobile Civic CenterSaturday, Feb. 3
Neptune’s DaughtersMobile Civic CenterSunday, Feb. 4
Order of IsisFort WhitingSunday, Feb. 4
Order of Many FacesPortier HouseSunday, Feb. 4
Order of VenusMobile Convention CenterMonday, Feb. 5
Order of LaShe’sMobile Civic CenterTuesday, Feb. 6
Order of OlympiaExpo HallTuesday, Feb. 6
Fifty Funny FellowsMobile Civic CenterWednesday, Feb. 7
Mystic Stripers SocietyMobile Civic CenterThursday, Feb. 8
Carnival RoyalesAbba Shrine CenterFriday, Feb. 9
Crewe of ColumbusMobile Civic CenterFriday, Feb. 9
Knights of MobileElks Lodge, DIPFriday, Feb. 9
Maids of JubileeFairhope Civic CenterFriday, Feb. 9
MAMGA Grand MarshalsMobile Convention CenterFriday, Feb. 9
Mystical Order of AuroraPerdido Beach ResortFriday, Feb. 9
ComradesFort WhitingSaturday, Feb. 10
Midnight Mystics The CalirojaeSaturday, Feb. 10
MLK Monday MysticsThe LocaleSaturday, Feb. 10
Mystics of PleasureOrange Beach Event CenterSaturday, Feb. 10
Mystics of TimeMobile Civic CenterSaturday, Feb. 10
Order of AngelsHoliday Inn DowntownSaturday, Feb. 10
Original DragonsThe GroundsSaturday, Feb. 10
Krewe of SpartaSteele Creek LodgeSaturday, Feb. 10
The MarshalsPerdido Beach ResortSaturday, Feb. 10
The Shadow BaronsDaphne Civic CenterSaturday, Feb. 10
Order of MythsDowntownSunday, Feb. 11
Infant MysticsMobile Civic CenterMonday, Feb. 12
Krewe du Bon TempsBattle House HotelMonday, Feb. 12
Order of DovesThe CalirojaeMonday, Feb. 12
Order of Mystic MagnoliasFairhope Civic CenterMonday, Feb. 12
Knights of RevelryMobile Civic CenterTuesday, Feb. 13
Order of AthenaAbba Shrine CenterTuesday, Feb. 13