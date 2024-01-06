MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the winter holiday season quickly ending, Mobilians are gearing up for the next biggest season – Mardi Gras.

Mardi Gras parades will start rolling through the streets of downtown Mobile on Jan. 26 with the Conde Cavaliers. Most Mardi Gras organizations have balls that go along with the theme of their parade.

The Mobile Mask has created a list of the Mardi Gras ball’s dates and locations.