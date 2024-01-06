MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the winter holiday season quickly ending, Mobilians are gearing up for the next biggest season – Mardi Gras.
Mardi Gras parades will start rolling through the streets of downtown Mobile on Jan. 26 with the Conde Cavaliers. Most Mardi Gras organizations have balls that go along with the theme of their parade.
The Mobile Mask has created a list of the Mardi Gras ball’s dates and locations.
|Organization
|Location
|Date
|Queens with Dreams
|The Grounds
|Saturday, Jan. 6
|Port City Secondliners
|The Grounds
|Friday, Jan. 12
|The Sirens
|Country Club of Mobile
|Friday, Jan. 12
|Domino Double Rush
|Athelstan Club
|Saturday, Jan. 13
|Etruscans
|Mobile Civic Center
|Saturday, Jan. 13
|Krewe de la Dauphine
|Dauphin Island Community Center
|Saturday, Jan. 13
|New Mobillians
|The Locale
|Saturday, Jan. 13
|Nereides
|Fort Whiting
|Friday, Jan. 19
|Order of Osiris
|Mobile Convention Center
|Friday, Jan. 19
|Joy of Life
|Daphne Civic Center
|Saturday, Jan. 20
|Krewe of Phoenix
|Fort Whiting
|Saturday, Jan. 20
|La Luna Servante
|Mobile Civic Center
|Saturday, Jan. 20
|Marquis de Lafayette Societe Inc.
|Abba Shrine Center
|Saturday, Jan. 20
|Why Not Knights
|Eastern Shore Art Center
|Saturday, Jan. 20
|Conde Cavaliers
|Mobile Civic Center
|Friday, Jan. 26
|Order of Dragons
|Country Club of Mobile
|Friday, Jan. 26
|Conde Explorers
|Mobile Convention Center
|Saturday, Jan. 27
|Carnival Krewe Du Rue
|The Calirojae
|Saturday, Jan. 27
|Gulf Coast Military Ball
|Holiday Inn Downtown
|Saturday, Jan. 27
|Mystics of the Bay
|Belforest Pointe, Daphne
|Saturday, Jan. 27
|Order of the Rolling River
|Holiday Inn – Tillman’s Corner
|Saturday, Jan. 27
|Pharaohs
|Expo Hall
|Saturday, Jan. 27
|Pierrettes
|Mobile Civic Center
|Saturday, Jan. 27
|Spinsters
|Cedar Street Social Club
|Saturday, Jan. 27
|Order of Polka Dots
|Mobile Civic Center
|Thursday, Feb. 1
|Apollo’s Mystic Ladies
|Daphne Civic Center
|Friday, Feb. 2
|Order of Inca
|Mobile Civic Center
|Friday, Feb. 2
|Order of Mardi Gras Maskers
|Fort Whiting
|Friday, Feb. 2
|Deaf Mystics of the Galaxies
|Holiday Inn Downtown
|Saturday, Feb. 3
|Krewe du Cirque
|Foley Civic Center
|Saturday, Feb. 3
|Knights of Ecor Rouge
|Fairhope Civic Center
|Saturday, Feb. 3
|Krewe of Marry Mates
|Expo Hall
|Saturday, Feb. 3
|Krewe of Mullet Mates
|Oak Hollow Farm
|Saturday, Feb 3
|Maids of Mirth
|Crown Hall
|Saturday, Feb. 3
|Mobile Mystics
|Mobile Convention Center
|Saturday, Feb. 3
|Order of Butterfly Maidens
|Fort Whiting
|Saturday, Feb. 3
|Order of Juno
|Mobile Civic Center
|Saturday, Feb. 3
|Neptune’s Daughters
|Mobile Civic Center
|Sunday, Feb. 4
|Order of Isis
|Fort Whiting
|Sunday, Feb. 4
|Order of Many Faces
|Portier House
|Sunday, Feb. 4
|Order of Venus
|Mobile Convention Center
|Monday, Feb. 5
|Order of LaShe’s
|Mobile Civic Center
|Tuesday, Feb. 6
|Order of Olympia
|Expo Hall
|Tuesday, Feb. 6
|Fifty Funny Fellows
|Mobile Civic Center
|Wednesday, Feb. 7
|Mystic Stripers Society
|Mobile Civic Center
|Thursday, Feb. 8
|Carnival Royales
|Abba Shrine Center
|Friday, Feb. 9
|Crewe of Columbus
|Mobile Civic Center
|Friday, Feb. 9
|Knights of Mobile
|Elks Lodge, DIP
|Friday, Feb. 9
|Maids of Jubilee
|Fairhope Civic Center
|Friday, Feb. 9
|MAMGA Grand Marshals
|Mobile Convention Center
|Friday, Feb. 9
|Mystical Order of Aurora
|Perdido Beach Resort
|Friday, Feb. 9
|Comrades
|Fort Whiting
|Saturday, Feb. 10
|Midnight Mystics
|The Calirojae
|Saturday, Feb. 10
|MLK Monday Mystics
|The Locale
|Saturday, Feb. 10
|Mystics of Pleasure
|Orange Beach Event Center
|Saturday, Feb. 10
|Mystics of Time
|Mobile Civic Center
|Saturday, Feb. 10
|Order of Angels
|Holiday Inn Downtown
|Saturday, Feb. 10
|Original Dragons
|The Grounds
|Saturday, Feb. 10
|Krewe of Sparta
|Steele Creek Lodge
|Saturday, Feb. 10
|The Marshals
|Perdido Beach Resort
|Saturday, Feb. 10
|The Shadow Barons
|Daphne Civic Center
|Saturday, Feb. 10
|Order of Myths
|Downtown
|Sunday, Feb. 11
|Infant Mystics
|Mobile Civic Center
|Monday, Feb. 12
|Krewe du Bon Temps
|Battle House Hotel
|Monday, Feb. 12
|Order of Doves
|The Calirojae
|Monday, Feb. 12
|Order of Mystic Magnolias
|Fairhope Civic Center
|Monday, Feb. 12
|Knights of Revelry
|Mobile Civic Center
|Tuesday, Feb. 13
|Order of Athena
|Abba Shrine Center
|Tuesday, Feb. 13