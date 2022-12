MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 is your guide for all things Mardi Gras on the Gulf Coast. Here we’re keeping track of Mardi Gras 2023 parade schedules in Mobile.

Fat Tuesday is Feb. 21, 2023, but Mardi Gras parades in Mobile roll well ahead of the holiday. Here is the schedule, according to the City of Mobile. WKRG will continue to update this story with changes and additions.

Friday, February 3

6:30 p.m. – Conde Cavaliers – Route A

Saturday, February 4

2 p.m. – Bayport Parading Society – Route A

– Route A 6:30 p.m. – Pharaohs” Mystic Society – Route A

– Route A 7 p.m. – Mystic DJ Riders – Route A

– Route A 7:30 p.m. – Conde Explorers – Route A

Thursday, February 9

6:30 p.m. – Order of Polka Dots – Route A

Friday, February 10

6:30 p.m. – Order of Inca – Route A

Saturday, February 11

2 p.m. – Mobile Mystics – Route A

– Route A 2:30 p.m. – Mobile Mystical Revelers – Route A

– Route A 3 p.m. – Mobile Mystical Friends – Route A

– Route A 6:30 p.m. – Maids of Mirth Parade – Route G

– Route G 7 p.m. – Order of Butterfly Maidens – Route A

– Route A 7:30 p.m. – Krewe of Marry Mates – Route A

– Route A 8 p.m. – Order of Hebe – Route A

Sunday, February 12

6:30 p.m. – Neptune’s Daughters – Route A

– Route A 7 p.m. – Order of Isis – Route A

Monday, February 13

6:30 p.m. – Order of Venus – Route A

– Route A 7 p.m. – Miracle On the Bay – Route A

– Route A 7:30 p.m. – Order of Many Faces – Route A

Tuesday, February 14

6:30 p.m. – Order of LaShe’s – Route A

– Route A 7 p.m. – Order of Olympia – Route A

Thursday, February 16

6:30 p.m. – Mystic Stripers Society – Route A

Friday, February 17

6:30 p.m. – Crewe of Columbus – Route A

– Route A 7 p.m. – Krewe de Secondline – Route A

Saturday, February 18

Noon – Floral Parade – Route A

– Route A 12:30 p.m. – Knights of Mobile – Route A

– Route A 1 p.m. – Mobile Mystical Ladies – Route A

– Route A 1:30 p.m. – Order of Angels – Route A

– Route A 2 p.m. – Joy of Life – Route A

– Route A 6 p.m. – Mystics of Time – Route H

Sunday, February 19 – Joe Cain Day

2 p.m. – King Elexis I Motorcade – Route E

– Route E 2:30 p.m. – Joe Cain Procession – Route A

– Route A 5 p.m. – Le Krewe de Bienville – Route A

Monday, February 20 – Lundi Gras

Noon – King Felix III Parade – Route A

– Route A 12:30 p.m. – Floral Parade – Route A

– Route A 3 p.m. – MLK business & Civic Organization Parade – Route D

– Route D 3:30 p.m. – MLK Monday Mystics – Route D

– Route D 4 p.m. – Northside Merchants – Route D

– Route D 7 p.m. – Infant Mystics – Route F

– Route F 7:30 p.m. – Order of Doves – Route F

Tuesday, February 21 – Fat Tuesday

10:30 a.m. – Order of Athena – Route A

– Route A 12:30 p.m. – Knights of Revelry – Route A

– Route A 1 p.m. – King Felix III Parade – Route A

– Route A 1:30 p.m. – Comic Cowboys – Route A

– Route A 2 p.m. – MAMGA Mammoth – Route B

– Route B 6 p.m. – Order of Myths – Route C

This is the current parade schedule from the City of Mobile for Mardi Gras 2023. We will update this schedule should dates, times or parade routes change.

