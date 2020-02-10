Mobile County Health Department inspecting Mardi Gras food vendors

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is making sure the good times stay safe when it comes to local food vendors.

MCHD has inspected and issued permits to 27 temporary food vendors and six temporary bars for Mardi Gras season in Mobile. They expect more vendors to show up as the season rolls on.

“All the temporary food vendors must meet the minimum requirements in the Food & Drug Administration’s 2013 Food Code. These are the same standards applied to restaurants.” Dr. Stephanie Woods-Crawford, Executive Director of Prevention & Wellness at MCHD

MCHD says so far, they have seen problems with hygiene, plumbing, and wastewater handling in the temporary vendors. Handwashing and food temperature issues also made the list.

Inspectors have been conducting spot checks of food vendors every parade night and will continue through the rest of the Carnival season. They will also be on the look-out for any vendors who have not been approved to operate. Those vendors will not be allowed to serve until they are inspected, meet the necessary requirements and have paid any fees due to the city and MCHD. Mobile County Health Department(MCHD) Press Release

MCHD says if you see a vendor selling food that does not have a posted temporary permit, call the Inspection Services office at 251-690-8116, or call the after-hours number at 251-690-8158.

