Mobile Baykeeper needs volunteers to collect Mardi Gras trash from local creek

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)–

Mobile Baykeeper is asking for volunteers to help clean up Mardi Gras trash that flowed into One Mile Creek.

The organization is hosting a post-Mardi Gras litter cleanup 3pm – 5pm on Friday, March 7th. Volunteers should go to 507 Marmotte St. to clean up One Mile Creek, where parade litter primarily ends up.

