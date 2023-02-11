MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mardi Gras parades continue in downtown Mobile and Fairhope tonight. In addition to lots of throws, light to moderate rain is in the forecast for the rest of Saturday evening and night.

In downtown Mobile, light rain with a few patches of moderate rain is expected till around 11pm-midnight tonight. The first parade kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

In Fairhope, it will be a similar story with light showers possible throughout the evening until around 11 p.m. to midnight. The Knights of Ecor Rouge parade starts at 6:30 p.m.

Most of the rain moves to our northern communities overnight. Brief, light showers will be possible into the early morning hours, but clearer skies with warmer temperatures at around 60 degrees are expected by the afternoon on Sunday.

Take it easy on the roads with these wet conditions, stay dry, and enjoy the parades!