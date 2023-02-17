MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — From Friday to Wednesday, the USS Gunston Hall will proudly moor at the Alabama Cruise Terminal, serving as Mobile’s 2023 Mardi Gras Ship.

The Mobile Council of the Navy League of the United States and the City of Mobile host the Mardi Gras ship during Mardi Gras season. The USS Gunston Hall, whose motto is “Defending the Constitution,” was scheduled to arrive at the Cruise Terminal at about 10 Friday morning.

The public can tour the USS Gunston Hall beginning Saturday, Feb. 18 through Tuesday, Feb. 21. Tour times are from 9 to 11 every morning and 1 to 3 every afternoon.

The Navy League will sponsor a “Dinner for Sailors” program that allows locals to take USS Gunston Hall sailors to dinner or a Mardi Gras parade. For more information and applications for that program, visit their website here.

The USS Gunston Hall is a Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship, with a well deck for transporting vehicles and a large flight deck for landing helicopters and Ospreys. The Navy League explained in a news release that Whidbey Island-class dock landing ships “transport United States Marines with their combat equipment to designated areas around the world, and then to launch and support assault landing craft and helicopters during amphibious operations against hostile shores.”