Mayor Cantrell, ‘Mardi Gras is returning to New Orleans in 2022’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Mayor Cantrell began her Mardi Gras press conference with a bang. “The big news and the best news is that Mardi Gras is returning to New Orleans and to the world, in 2022. It is happening!”

On Tuesday morning, Mayor Cantrell was joined by both City officials and Mardi Gras leaders to discuss changes to the upcoming Mardi Gras season.

Mardi Gras parade float

Mayor Cantrell notes that no krewe is being removed from its traditional date, and no one is being singled out or given special treatment.

These changes are for the 2022 Mardi Gras season only. Mayor Cantrell says these routes will be evaluated and changes are both possible and likely for the 2023 season.

“All of these changes are being made to maximize public safety. To leverage all of our public safety assets every step of the way, so that Mardi Gras can return and we can ensure that we are the safest place to visit and the best place to experience only what New Orleans puts on — the greatest free show on Earth.

Review the list below for parade routes and their changes:

All parades that traditionally start on the river side of Napoleon Avenue, Magazine Street, Jefferson Avenue, Tchoupitoulas Street, and Henry Clay Street — will now start at Napoleon and Prytania.

All parades that traditionally start on Napoleon and S. Saratoga Street — will now start at Napoleon and Carondelet.

All parades that traditionally start on Holiday Drive and Fiesta Street — will now start at Wall Blvd. and Holiday Drive

Endymion will remain on its traditional route with the follow modifications: The parade will not pass in front of Gallier Hall. A separate viewing stand will be created for the toast. The spot has not been selected yet, but Loyola Avenue is a possibility. Turning right onto Elks Pl/Loyola Ave. instead of turning right onto St. Charles Ave. Turning right onto Girod St. from Loyola Ave. and proceeding to the rear of the Superdome Endymion’s current route is over 5 miles long, while the average Uptown parade route is only 4 miles

Zulu will remain on its traditional route with the follow modifications: The parade will take the same route it took in 2020, which was modified due to the tragic Hard Rock collapse. After passing Gallier Hall, Zulu will turn left onto Poydras St. and right onto Loyola Ave. Zulu will then continue its original Basin St. route.

Rex will remain on its traditional route with the follow modifications: The parade will start on Napoleon Avenue and Carondelet Street.

Elks and Crescent City will stay on their original route, which permits them to turn left onto Poydras Street from St. Charles Ave. and continue straight on Poydras Street. to disband.

Speakers at this event included: