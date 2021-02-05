Bourbon Street closed to pedestrians, all New Orleans bars closed during 5-day Mardi Gras period

NEW ORLEANS — On Friday morning, Mayor Cantrell held a press conference to announce the safety measures that would be taken during Mardi Gras.
“We’re doing this in response to the health crisis that we are in. There are consequences of not taking action, the costs are simply too high,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “There are three new COVID strains out there which will have an impact on our city. We have to mitigate this virus the best way we can. It requires all of us to do the right thing.”
To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, beginning Friday, Feb. 12, through Mardi Gras Day, Feb. 16, the following restrictions will be in effect:
- All bars will be closed both indoor and outdoor citywide, including bars operating as restaurants with AR-Conditional permits
- There will be no package liquor sales in the French Quarter
- All sales of to-go drinks will be banned
- Bourbon St., Decatur St. and Frenchmen St. will be closed to pedestrians and vehicles from 7 p.m. – 3 a.m.
- Restaurants and retail stores can remain open and residents and visitors will have access
- There will be no loitering on Bourbon St.
- The Claiborne underpass and corridor will also be fenced off
- Large gatherings are banned and will not be tolerated — including activities that encourage people to congregate, like street vending and performing